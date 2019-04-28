|
|
Germanotta, John David Our brilliant, kind, generous, witty John David left this earth on April 7, 2019, at 46 years of age. He was an Honor graduate of Whitefish Bay High School and an exciting player on its championship baseball team who went on to graduate Duke University with Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa Honors. He enthusiastically enjoyed Duke Basketball and the Brewers. John was an extraordinary son, brother, Grandson, uncle and nephew. He used his tremendous intelligence in thoughtful, kind and humble ways and with sharp wit. He will be interred with his Nanna - a fitting tribute to their special close relationship. Special thanks to his students and colleagues at Riverside High School and friends and co-workers at Tapco Co. who allowed him to use his beloved writing ability. He cherished you all. John's now resting, rooting for his Brewers and watching with great pride the accomplishments of his nieces Linden and Heidi and special nephew Jayden. He loved them so much and long ago established college funds for each of them. He is survived by his beloved mother, Mary Ellen Germanotta, father, John (Giovanna) Germanotta, sisters Katie (Brad) Boycks, Margaret Germanotta (Courtney) many aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States and Italy, and many friends. Visitation will occur at Three Holy Women Parish-Holy Rosary Church, 2011 N. Oakland Avenue, from 3-6 p.m. on May 3rd with Service to follow at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations in John's name to the Brewers Buddies program of the Brewers Community Foundation, Miller Park, One Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI, 53214 or the Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation, 34700 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, WI, 53066, would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019