John Dean Engibous Notice
Engibous, John Dean OAK CREEK - John D. Engibous, 67, passed away at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Parkway Apostolic Church (10940 S Nicholson Rd, Oak Creek, WI 53154) on Sunday, July 14, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Peters officiating. A private interment will take place. Please see the funeral home's website for more information. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000 www.Draeger- Langendorf.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2019
