John DiCiaulaof Waukesha died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in Milwaukee on Jan.18, 1926 the son of Thomas and Stella (nee Marcotrejano) DiCiaula. John was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Genesee Depot and a former member of the West Allis Woodworking Club and Pompei Men's Club. On September 2, 1950 he married Lucille Tenerelli; she preceded him in death on December 27, 2018. John worked for W.A. Krueger Printing Company for 38 years. He will be sadly missed by his three loving children, Stella (Tom) Hasler of Genesee, Debbie (Dan) Aukofer of Waukesha and Gina (Steve) Beres of Wales. He was the proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Anna (Dick) Fischer, sisters-in-law, Margie (Bob) Stedman and Angeline Parnau, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters Angie and Julie. A funeral Mass will be held on Mon., Nov. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church (corner of Hwy D and Hwy 83 in Genesee Depot). Graveside services will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorials to St. Paul's Catholic Church.