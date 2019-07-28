Services
Dobra, John Milwaukee - John Dobra, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2019. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol Dobra (nee Kwiecinski); his daughter, Michelle (Ray Radakovich); his granddaughter Kacee Mae Ochalek; his faithful friend Bella and his other Grandogs. Further survived by many other relatives and close friends. Private entombment with full military honors will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Miller-Reesman FH 620 15th Ave Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2500
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
