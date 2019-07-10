Resources
More Obituaries for John Drent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Drent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Drent Notice
Drent, John Born to Eternal Life July 7, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Chris Grant and David (Debbie). Proud grandfather of Adam (Colleen) and Alex (Jasmine Gaines) and great-grandfather of Aaron and Jack. Preceded in death by his brothers James, Robert, Roman and Edward. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and was retired from the War Memorial Center. Special thanks to Mary Jo Robinson for all her wonderful care and also to the staff of Horizon Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the War Memorial Center Education Program or the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation. Visitation Friday, July 12 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:00 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT, (601 W. Lincoln Ave.). Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline