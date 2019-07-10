|
Drent, John Born to Eternal Life July 7, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Chris Grant and David (Debbie). Proud grandfather of Adam (Colleen) and Alex (Jasmine Gaines) and great-grandfather of Aaron and Jack. Preceded in death by his brothers James, Robert, Roman and Edward. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and was retired from the War Memorial Center. Special thanks to Mary Jo Robinson for all her wonderful care and also to the staff of Horizon Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the War Memorial Center Education Program or the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation. Visitation Friday, July 12 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:00 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT, (601 W. Lincoln Ave.). Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019