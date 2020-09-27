1/1
John Duerr
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Duerr

Menomonee Falls - John E. Duerr, age 90, found his peace on September 25, 2020 with his family by his side. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 37 years, Mary (nee Olson) Duerr; his children: Denise (Ed) Buehler, Lori (Dave) Ford, and John (Gayla) Duerr; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and first wife and mother of his children, Bette Wagner. John was a skilled pianist who dedicated his talent to Jesus Christ, his Lord. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War, then spent over 40 years in the graphic arts industry.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:30 am until 11:45 am at Krause Funeral Home (21600 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI). A celebration of John's life will follow at 12:00 noon. Rest now, Papa, you will always be part of our lives.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 27 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved