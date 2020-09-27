John DuerrMenomonee Falls - John E. Duerr, age 90, found his peace on September 25, 2020 with his family by his side. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 37 years, Mary (nee Olson) Duerr; his children: Denise (Ed) Buehler, Lori (Dave) Ford, and John (Gayla) Duerr; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and first wife and mother of his children, Bette Wagner. John was a skilled pianist who dedicated his talent to Jesus Christ, his Lord. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War, then spent over 40 years in the graphic arts industry.Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:30 am until 11:45 am at Krause Funeral Home (21600 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI). A celebration of John's life will follow at 12:00 noon. Rest now, Papa, you will always be part of our lives.