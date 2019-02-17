Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
Baumgart, John E. Age 72, of Mequon passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10th with his family by his side.He was instrumental in the creation of Wiscraft, Inc.-Wisconsin Enterprises for the Blind (formerly Wisconsin Workshop for the Blind), dedicated to providing opportunities for sustainable employment to individuals who are blind, until his retirement in 2013. John and Joan (Rintamaki) Baumgart were married in Mequon, Wisconsin. Their 40 year relationship welcomed twins, Clare and Ian. His children were the greatest joy in his life. John's family would like to extend special thanks to Kim Nelson and family; the Rintamaki family; Jane Terry; Rick Cohen, Donna Grode and the staff Homecare Assistance; Dr. Avi Bernstein; and the staff of Horizon Home Care and Hospice for their support and care during John's illness. A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, April 5 at Schmidt & Bartelt 10280 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092. Please visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com for details. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name are suggested to Horizon Home Care and Hospice, 11400 W Lake Park Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53224 or to the Brain Donor Project, Memorial Contributions, PO Box 845, Mason, OH 45040.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
