|
|
Gavin, John E. Jr. "Bud" "Buddy" Born on March 15th, 1930 and passed peacefully to Eternal Life on February 24, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born and raised in Bay View, WI to John E. Sr. and Viola Gavin and attended Tippecanoe grade school and Bay View H.S. Bud was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. He was a chief clerk for Chicago Northwestern Railroad and retired after 44 years of service. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores (nee Zimek). Loving father of John (Susan) Gavin, Susan (Mark) Slivinski, and Michael (Karen) Gavin. Proud grandfather of Christopher (Petra Vasquez) Kochnowicz, Mary (Ben) Vezzetti, Steve Kochnowicz, Sandy (Brian) Domke, JJ (Ashley) Gavin, Kyle (Kayla) Gavin, Laura (Eduardo) Ramos, Pat Wachholz, and Connie (Manuel) Lopez. Great-grandfather to 15 great-grandchildren. Bud was able to stay in the home he loved due to the love and assistance of his eldest grandson, Chris and Petra. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milw.). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday at church at 11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Our gratitude to Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls. A special thank you to the outstanding and caring staff at Zilber Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019