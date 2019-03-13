Services
John E. "Trucker John" Butkowski

Butkowski, John E. "Trucker John" Of Iola, WI. Born to Eternal Life March 10, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by his parents Michael and Mary, and his wife Joan (nee Berghoefer). Loving father of Donald (Patti), Robert, Nancy (Jesse) Reyes, Susan (Craig Colondro) and Peggy (David) Anderson. Loving Gramps of Frank (Jessica), Jeff (Jen), John (Tammy), Lisa, Jody (Jesse), Stacy (Mike), Ryan (Teresa), Katie (Steve), Jason, Stephanie (Paul) and Dani (John). Proud great-grandfather of 19. Loving Brother of Dorothy (Tony) Kolinski, Robert (Priscilla) and Michael. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Born and raised on a farm in the Milwaukee area, John helped manage the farm during the Great Depression. In November 1950, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. John proudly served in the Korean War, where he was wounded twice, and awarded two Purple Hearts. Upon his return, he received an honorable discharge as a Sergeant. In his words, "Marines never die, they just fade away. Semper Fi." John began a family with his wife, Joan and had five loving children. For over 36 years, he drove truck for the Teamsters Local 200, where he developed lifelong friends. An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed deer hunting on his farm in Iola and bass fishing in both Wisconsin and Arizona. Later in life, his hobby was growing and selling locally grown produce at nearby farmer's markets. Throughout his life, John actively participated in the lives of his children and grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving Father, grandfather, and great grandfather. One of his last greatest adventures was flying on an Honor Flight in a World War II biplane over Waupaca, courtesy of the Angel Aviation, Dreams Foundation. Thank You to the loving and caring staff at Bethany Skilled Nursing home, Waupaca, WI. Visitation Friday, March 15 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH (3100 W. Parnell Ave, Milwaukee WI 53221) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery with full military honors. "You kids were good to me!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
