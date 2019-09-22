Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
5200 S. 48th St.
Greenfield, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
John E. Chadderdon Notice
John E. Chadderdon

At rest on September 2, 2019 at age 87 years. Joining his wife, Jean, in heaven. Survived by children Lora (Tom), Jeffrey (Kristin), Larry, and Nancy; grandchildren William (Kelseigh), Benjamin, Nathaniel, Joshua, Samara, and Spencer. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church and a life long member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, and Eastern Star.

Memorial gathering Saturday, October 5th, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christ United Methodist Church, 5200 S. 48th St. Greenfield, WI. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ United Methodist Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
