John E. Chadderdon
At rest on September 2, 2019 at age 87 years. Joining his wife, Jean, in heaven. Survived by children Lora (Tom), Jeffrey (Kristin), Larry, and Nancy; grandchildren William (Kelseigh), Benjamin, Nathaniel, Joshua, Samara, and Spencer. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church and a life long member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, and Eastern Star.
Memorial gathering Saturday, October 5th, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christ United Methodist Church, 5200 S. 48th St. Greenfield, WI. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ United Methodist Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019