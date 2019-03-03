Services
Enright, John "Jack" E. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving father of Beth (Gary) Haag. Brother of Sandra (the late Rudy) Sutschek. Further survived by Mary Ann Balfanz, and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Dolly. Special thanks to Ricky and Nancy and the Staff at St. Luke's CICU for your compassionate care. If desired, memorials to St. Mathew's Parish Oak Creek or SM Interfaith are appreciated. Per Jack's wishes no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
