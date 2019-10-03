Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FOX RIVER CHRISTIAN CHURCH
S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd.
Waukesha, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
FOX RIVER CHRISTIAN CHURCH
S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd.
Waukesha, WI
John E. Foth Notice
John E. Foth

Waukesha - Passed away October 1, 2019, age 58 years. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Sponholtz). Dear father of Brianna Umhoefer, Julie (Dan) Nichols, Shane (Sarah) Krukowski and Johnny Krukowski. Loving son of Ann (the late Martin) Foth and second mother, June (the late Lee) Cowen. Brother of Mike (Lynn) Foth and Terri (Rhett) Walker. Also other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 9 AM - 11 AM at FOX RIVER CHRISTIAN CHURCH, S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd., Waukesha, with Memorial Service at 11 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
