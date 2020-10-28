1/
John E. Grafenauer
John E. Grafenauer

John E. Grafenauer, age 76, peacefully passed to eternal life at his home in Eau Claire, WI on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family. John was born on June 27, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Frank Grafenauer and Lorraine Larson - Grafenauer. John was a tri-sport athlete and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1962. He went on to further his education and athletics at UW-Eau Claire where he studied Biology, Guidance Counseling, and later earned a degree in Educational Administration. With his education, he became a teacher, counselor, and elementary principal supporting the Altoona School District for over 30 years. He was a successful business owner of Apex Rentals for over 43 years.

John was an avid outdoorsman who loved reading, cooking, and attending Wisconsin sporting events with his family. He was an active member of Hillcrest Golf and Country Club and the Altoona Lion's Club. He loved music, storytelling, and sharing memories. He was a noble leader, and cared deeply about the many people he was close to in life.

As a father and grandfather, John was an extraordinary role model for his two daughters and four grandsons. He served as a parent and best friend, always available to listen and offer wise advice. He, and his undeniable affection and warmth, will be fondly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Grafenauer, his two daughters Jodi Bowe (Paul Bowe) and Staci Eggert-Dziedzic (Anthony Dziedzic), his four grandsons; Joshua, Ryan, Joseph, and Michael and his nephews; Paul and Fred Schmitter. John also cherished his beloved pets, Bella and Wynn.

Grafenauer family would like to thank all the staff at Eau Claire and Rochester Mayo Clinic, and the entire Mayo hospice team.

Online condolences can be left at

www.cremationsociety-wi.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory
535 S Hillcrest Pkwy
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 832-3428
