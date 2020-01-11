Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1755 N. Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1755 N. Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
John E. Heinen Notice
Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, age 97. Preceded in death by his wife of 70+ years, Lois (nee Dapp). Loving father of Richard (Sally), Robert (Jacalyn), and Catherine (Robert) Bartkowiak. Proud grandpa of Laura Bartkowiak, James Mayo, and Anya Mayo. Dear great grandpa of Nalu and Tika. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

John was a WWII Veteran of the Navy Air Corps, the former president of A.J. Heinen Inc., and the 1986 president of A.G.C. He was an active member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, as well as several other charitable organizations.

Thank you to the Virginia Health and Rehabilitation Center and to Allay Home and Hospice for the care they gave John.

Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
