Klink, John E. February 23, 2019, age 80. Preceded in death by his beloved daughter Kristine Kelly. Husband of 57 years to Joyce (nee Galten), daughters Margaret (David) Hoppe, Jo-Dee (Joel) Martinez and Lee Mueller, cherished grandfather of Joe & Matthew Kraemer, Erica Brown, Ashley (Philip) Sura and Valary Mueller, great-grandchildren Carter Sura and Victoria Mueller. Brother of Richard (Cheryl), Donald (Colleen) and Jane Jellings. Special uncle of John Klink. Survived by other relatives and friends. John was a member of Bits & Pieces Model railroad Club, Wisconsin Fiero Fanatics Car Club. He went to Nathan Hale High School, worked at General Motors, Delphi-Oak Creek. Special thanks to Ascension Home Care for all their help. Visitation Sun. March 3, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave. from 2 PM until time of Service at 4 PM. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019