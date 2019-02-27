Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Resources
More Obituaries for John Klink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Klink

Notice Condolences Flowers

John E. Klink Notice
Klink, John E. February 23, 2019, age 80. Preceded in death by his beloved daughter Kristine Kelly. Husband of 57 years to Joyce (nee Galten), daughters Margaret (David) Hoppe, Jo-Dee (Joel) Martinez and Lee Mueller, cherished grandfather of Joe & Matthew Kraemer, Erica Brown, Ashley (Philip) Sura and Valary Mueller, great-grandchildren Carter Sura and Victoria Mueller. Brother of Richard (Cheryl), Donald (Colleen) and Jane Jellings. Special uncle of John Klink. Survived by other relatives and friends. John was a member of Bits & Pieces Model railroad Club, Wisconsin Fiero Fanatics Car Club. He went to Nathan Hale High School, worked at General Motors, Delphi-Oak Creek. Special thanks to Ascension Home Care for all their help. Visitation Sun. March 3, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave. from 2 PM until time of Service at 4 PM. Private Interment.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now