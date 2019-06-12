Srok, John E. Passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on June 6, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Joan Singer. Devoted father of Steven (Christine); J. Anthony (Ann Hagle); Christine (Gonzalo) Briceno; Sally; Andrew (Lauri) and Margaret (Jeffrey) Knapp. Adored stepfather of Terese Singer (Steven Collelo). Loving grandfather of Stephanie and Amanda Srok; J. Joseph and Sam Srok; Sabrina (Olivier) Roth, Marissa and Jacinto Briceno; Harrison and Olivia Friedes; Aaron and Sarah Srok; and Cassandra Knapp. Further survived by four nephews and a niece, other relatives and friends. Born on July 15, 1931 to immigrant parents, John remained tremendously proud of his Croatian heritage throughout his life. John always had a keen interest in, and natural talent for the sciences, particularly chemistry. He worked as a lab technician prior to being drafted and serving as a radar repairman in the United States Army. After being discharged, John received a teaching degree from Wisconsin State College (now University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) and then spent the next 30 years teaching chemistry at his alma mater, Boys Trade and Technical High School (Class of 1950). (Later known as Milwaukee Trade and Technical High School ). John also earned a Masters Degree from Union College in 1972. After retiring, John and Joan spent the next 25 years fulfilling their shared lifelong dream of traveling the world. They visited six continents, 62 countries and 44 states. In addition, John was an avid reader, particularly history, and for many years regularly played golf in a senior league. In addition to their extensive travels, they enjoyed attending all forms of theater and concerts as well as playing cards and going to dinner with friends. Throughout his life, John remained passionate about issues affecting educators and for many years was active in teachers' union activities. He was proud to be a member of the Knights of Columbus and a devout member of St. Martin of Tours parish. Special thanks to all of John's caregivers throughout the last four years. They are all proof that sometimes angels do indeed walk among us. A visitation will be held at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Private interment following Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Martin of Tours Parish, 7963 South 116th Street, Franklin, WI 53132 or the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 West Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208.





