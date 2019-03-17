|
Tadych, John E. "Jack" Born to Eternal Life on March 9 at age 81. Beloved husband for 61 years of Sandra (nee Czarapata). Loving father of Mark (Vicki) Tadych, Kevin (Lisa) Tadych, and Jennifer (Paul) Pretasky. Further survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by beloved daughter Mary Louise. Owner and founder of American Building Restoration for 49 years. A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who cared for him in his final days at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Sat., March 23 from 9-11AM. Service at 11AM. Private interment. Memorial donations suggested to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. See maxsass.com for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019