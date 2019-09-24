|
|
John E. Wojner
New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life Sept. 21, 2019, age 66 years. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Rose Mary (nee Balistreri) Wojner and his sister, Mary Francis Rand. Beloved husband of Lori (nee Hudson) Wojner. Cherished father of Michael, Heather (John McGuire), and Sarah (John Toms) Wojner. Proud Papi of Theresa, Devan, Violet and River. Loving brother of Michael (Camille Taylor) Wojner, Michele (Jerry Westmoreland) Billingsley, and Nancy Serwin. Dear brother-in-law of Greg, Don (Marie), Larry (Chris), Jeff (Tammy), Tom (Heather) and Robin Hudson and Mary (Gary) Steinmueller. Further survived by many cherished godchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and good friends.
Visitation Wed. Sept. 25, 2019 at Three Holy Women Parish - Holy Rosary Church, 2011 N. Oakland Ave. from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019