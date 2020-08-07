1/1
John Edward Holland
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Holland

Born August 28, 1934, died of complications of Alzheimer's/dementia on August 4, 2020, at the age of 85, at Auberge of Brookfield. Long time companion and husband of Konrad K. Kuchenbach. He was preceded in death by his parents; Sophie Rose Klatt and Norbert Holland, sisters Ruth Druminski, Doris Sochacki, Bernice Wenthur and brother Norbert Holland, Jr. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

John was a lover of opera and the performing arts. No flowers. If you wish, please make memorial gifts to Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Florentine Opera or Skylight Music Theater, or a performing art group of your choice. Better still, buy season tickets and attend as many performances as you can. It will enrich your lives immensely.

A special thank you and hugs to the staff of Auberge at Brookfield and the staff of Genesis Therapy, who took such loving care of John throughout his last years.

For extended life story see Krause Funeral Home web site.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved