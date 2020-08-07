John Edward HollandBorn August 28, 1934, died of complications of Alzheimer's/dementia on August 4, 2020, at the age of 85, at Auberge of Brookfield. Long time companion and husband of Konrad K. Kuchenbach. He was preceded in death by his parents; Sophie Rose Klatt and Norbert Holland, sisters Ruth Druminski, Doris Sochacki, Bernice Wenthur and brother Norbert Holland, Jr. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.John was a lover of opera and the performing arts. No flowers. If you wish, please make memorial gifts to Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Florentine Opera or Skylight Music Theater, or a performing art group of your choice. Better still, buy season tickets and attend as many performances as you can. It will enrich your lives immensely.A special thank you and hugs to the staff of Auberge at Brookfield and the staff of Genesis Therapy, who took such loving care of John throughout his last years.For extended life story see Krause Funeral Home web site.