|
|
Selkey, John Edward born July 5, 1949 and passed away February 24, 2019. He will be missed by his wife Patrise and two step-sons Brad and Colin Klemz. Survivors include brothers, Fred (Donna) Selkey, Carl (Diane deceased) Selkey, Pete (Betsy) Selkey and sisters, Sue (Jim deceased) and Mary Ann Selkey along with nephews, nieces other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Fred & Mary Agnes Selkey, his sister Judy Selkey and niece Kathy Selkey. He was a Union Bricklayer for over 40 years. He loved sunrises, sunsets, warm weather, watching things grow and working hard. He had a wacky sense of humor and he would be the first one to offer a helping hand. He is at home with the angels. Memorial Service will be @ Boerner's Botanical Gardens at the Garden House left of the main building on April 20th at 11:30-3.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019