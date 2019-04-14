Resources
More Obituaries for John Selkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Selkey

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Edward Selkey Notice
Selkey, John Edward born July 5, 1949 and passed away February 24, 2019. He will be missed by his wife Patrise and two step-sons Brad and Colin Klemz. Survivors include brothers, Fred (Donna) Selkey, Carl (Diane deceased) Selkey, Pete (Betsy) Selkey and sisters, Sue (Jim deceased) and Mary Ann Selkey along with nephews, nieces other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Fred & Mary Agnes Selkey, his sister Judy Selkey and niece Kathy Selkey. He was a Union Bricklayer for over 40 years. He loved sunrises, sunsets, warm weather, watching things grow and working hard. He had a wacky sense of humor and he would be the first one to offer a helping hand. He is at home with the angels. Memorial Service will be @ Boerner's Botanical Gardens at the Garden House left of the main building on April 20th at 11:30-3.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.