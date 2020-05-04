John Ernest Dressel
John Ernest Dressel, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home in West Bend. He was born in Milwaukee on September 19, 1935 to Ernest and Catherine (nee Kern) Dressel. John was retired from Johnson Controls where he worked for many years as a millwright. John was a member of Friends of Nature, and he enjoyed RVing for six and a half years. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan who loved playing all sports, including fistball, bowling, golf, fishing, and horseshoes.

John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; mother-in-law, Alice Yanke (Walz); children, Debra (Dennis) Huff, Darryl (Deborah) Dressel, Kevin (Elizabeth) Dressel, Kelly (John O) Dressel; eleven wonderful grandkids; and ten wonderful great-grandkids.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Catherine Dressel; step-sister, Nancy Rosche; and his father-in-law, Arthur Yanke.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
