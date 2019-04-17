Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
Akemann, John F. Age 71, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born in Elgin, IL to parents Ernest W. and Iris M. (Leach) Akemann. He received his Master of Accounting Science degree from University of Illinois in 1971. John was united in marriage on April 23, 1977 to Roxanne Bauer. He began his career as an auditor at Peat Marwick and Bell & Howell, eventually becoming a controller at Micro Design. He continued his career at ABB and other companies in Southeast WI. John is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Roxanne; two sons, John Jr. (Katie) and Kevin (Amanda); sister, Nancy (Jim) Shumaker; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Smokey and Mona Bauer and sister-in-law, Bonnie Kuepper. Celebration of Life will be held at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St. Hartford on Saturday, April 20 at 3:30 PM. Gathering for family and friends from 2:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the . The family would like to thank Dr. Colin Mooney, the Kraemer Cancer Center and Kathy Hospice for their care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
