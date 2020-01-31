|
John F. Becker
John F. Becker passed away peacefully and in the company of family on January 23, 2020 at the age of 92. His beloved wife, Kathleen, preceded him in death in 2010. He was the devoted and unparalleled father of Dan Becker and his wife Elizabeth Sheehy, Terry Becker and his wife Daphne de Marneffe, Tom Becker and his wife Karen Janowski, and Anne Becker and her husband Eric Isselbacher. And he was the fiercely proud and loving grandfather of Sophie, Nate, Alex, Nick, Juliet, Isabel, and Henry. He is also survived by his brother, Jim, and other dear relatives. A former resident of Whitefish Bay, he had relocated to San Mateo in 2010, where he embraced the proximity of his California-based family and new circle of friends, but kept his Wisconsin family, friends, and sports teams in his heart. He was raised and spent most of his life in Milwaukee, where he practiced medicine, delighted his family and friends with his poetry, wit, and humor, and doted on his grandchildren during their visits and from afar. He will be missed by his family and will continue to inspire them by his abiding joy in learning and abundance of enthusiasm for life and ideas—always so generously shared. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9th at 10 a.m. at The Peninsula Regent in San Mateo, California. A private interment service will be held at Mound Cemetery in Racine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Marquette University PO Box 1881 Attn: University Advancement Milwaukee WI 53201.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020