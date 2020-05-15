John F. "Jack" Henkel
John F. "Jack" Henkel

Hartland - Age 86. Died April 22, 2020. Survived by his wife, Kathleen, sons Thomas (Melissa), Timothy (Jody) and Jon (Jeff), 6 grandchildren, other family and friends.

Services tentatively June 27th please check funeral home website for updates.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
