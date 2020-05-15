John F. "Jack" Henkel
Hartland - Age 86. Died April 22, 2020. Survived by his wife, Kathleen, sons Thomas (Melissa), Timothy (Jody) and Jon (Jeff), 6 grandchildren, other family and friends.
Services tentatively June 27th please check funeral home website for updates.
Hartland - Age 86. Died April 22, 2020. Survived by his wife, Kathleen, sons Thomas (Melissa), Timothy (Jody) and Jon (Jeff), 6 grandchildren, other family and friends.
Services tentatively June 27th please check funeral home website for updates.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.