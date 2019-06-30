|
McCormick, John F. On June 24, 2019, at age 85, John crossed Home Plate. Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Anne. Survived by children Tim (Michelle), Lisa (Dave) Blair & Mary McCormick; grandchildren AJ (Jordan), Chris (Kylie) +1, John, Matt & Erin McCormick; Caroline, Betsy & Jack Blair. A proud veteran, he loved his country, all WI sports teams and his nightly glass of wine. No doubt Rhine wine sales and ESPN/Fox Sports' ratings will plummet. His smiling Irish eyes, quick irreverent wit and conciliatory nature will be missed. A Mass celebrating John's life will be held on Thursday, July 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church, N89W16297 Cleveland Ave, Meno Falls at 3 PM, followed by a traditional "Irish Wake". In lieu of flowers, enjoy a cold beverage in John's memory while watching one of his favorite teams. Slainte!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019