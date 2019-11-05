|
John F. "The Great" McDonald Sr.
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life November 3, 2019, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Laurel (nee Koeske). Dear father of John F. Jr. (Jennifer), Patrick J. (Wendy), the late Lisa Marie, and the late Kirk McDonald. Proud and loving grandfather of Breanna, Patrick J. II, Madeline and the late John Patrick McDonald. Loving great-grandfather of Ryder. Fond brother of James J. (Juanita) McDonald III and Judith Ann Roberge. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents James J. II and Dorothy McDonald.
John was an avid sports-fan and attended any activity his grandkids were in. He was born in New Hampshire growing up a Red Sox fan, but he then became a big Brewers fan. John was a proud Navy veteran whose remains will be buried at sea. The Great McDonald loved to repair and service laundry equipment, and enjoyed conversing with customers like an old wash woman.
Visitation Monday, November 11, from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home with a Funeral Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019