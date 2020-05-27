John F. Thompson
Franklin - Passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2020 at age 87. Loving father of the late Ann Thompson, Barbara Thompson, Sharon (Jeff) Fischer, and Lisa (Scott) Schalk. Grandfather to Jessica Lebron, Lauren and Lindsey Fischer, and Taylor and Steven Schalk. Great-grandpa of Izadora Lebron. Special grandfather figure to Breanna Simmons. Longtime significant other of the late Irene Bates. Preceded in death by his sisters Rita and Irene, and brothers Eugene, David, Robert, Billy, and Gerald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John was Korean veteran and spent many years as a longtime on-site manager with Bieck Management. Through his life, John was a friend to many and was always the life of the party. His smile, sense of humor, and stories will be missed by those who knew him. His departure has left us with an unfillable void.
Visitation will be held at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy on Saturday, May 30th from 10am until the time of service at 12pm. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.