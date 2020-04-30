John Francis Casey



Wilton, CT - John Francis Casey, Asset Management Visionary, Has Died at 77.



John Francis Casey, a visionary in asset management since the early 1970s, founder of several prominent consulting firms, and an influential advisor to some of the world's most respected institutional investors and investment management companies, died unexpectedly on April 25th. He was 77.



Born on January 22, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wis., Mr. Casey played football at Milton College and graduated in 1967. There he met Bridget Sullivan Casey, the love of his life, to whom he was married for 54 years.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Casey leaves three daughters: Maura Dolan and her husband John of Wellesley, Mass.; Meghan Hannigan and her husband Charlie, of Darien, Conn.; and Colleen Casey of New York. He was the proud grandfather to eight grandchildren: Jack, Brendan, Caroline, and James Dolan; Bridget, Emily, and Claire Hannigan; and Maeve Casey. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Emily Casey of Milwaukee.



Mr. Casey started his career in finance at Paine Webber in 1969, where he was among the group forming Evaluation Associates, a consulting firm that helped select and monitor managers to invest assets for pension and profit-sharing plans, the precursor of today's 401(k) plans. In 1976, he co-founded Rogers, Casey & Barksdale in Stamford, Conn., which later became RogersCasey. The firm would become one of the industry's most prominent pension consulting firms. In 1996, RogersCasey was acquired by Barra Inc., an investment analytics company. Mr. Casey continued to lead many of the firm's largest client relationships in his roles as vice chairman and board member following the sale.



In 2002, he co-founded Casey Quirk. Acquired by Deloitte in 2016, Casey Quirk continues today as the leading strategy practice to asset and wealth managers worldwide. The firm has advised eight of the 10 largest investment managers globally.



Mr. Casey was most proud of his family, and the love and happy memories they shared. His family will most miss his endless generosity, big bear hugs, his presence on the sidelines of his grandchildren's sporting events and his memorable laugh. His lifelong love of the Grateful Dead and the Green Bay Packers will forever be a reminder to work hard and to have fun by being fun.



Donations in John Casey's memory may be made to Stamford Hospital Foundation (support.stamfordhospitalfoundation/shftribute). The Casey family would like to thank the medical staff at Stamford Hospital for their commitment, compassion and care.



After a private service and burial, the family will host a celebration of Mr. Casey's life later this year.









