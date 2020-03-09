|
John Francis Lauber
Waukesha, WI - Died on Friday, March 6, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 89. He was born at home in the town of Delafield on May 15, 1930 the son of John B. and Eugenia (Peschina) Lauber. He spent his childhood at Oakwood Bay and attended the old one room Bark River Grade School on Highway 83. At the age of 13 he went out on his own, earning a living and attending Hartland and Oconomowoc High Schools. John then became a member of the Wisconsin National Guard before transferring to the United States Army where he served in the Military Police Corps during the Berlin Airlift in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he served for several years as a member of the Pewaukee based 322nd Army Reserve Company.
John was a retired Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff where he worked for 32 years, from 1954 until his retirement in 1986. He often worked his days off working nightshift as a policeman for the Village of Butler and City of Delafield and in the early 1960's served as a town of Delafield boat patrolman policing Pewaukee Lake. John had served as the President and Secretary/Treasurer of the Waukesha County Sheriffs Department Association. He was also part of a small group of detectives who formed the Wisconsin Association for Identification.
Following his retirement, John pursued his hobby of studying Waukesha County History and received honorable recognition for his research, work and interest in historic preservation. He was also involved with dairy history and became acquainted with many prominent dairy farmers and has compiled a book regarding Waukesha County Dairies. Over the years, he was a member of the Waukesha County Historical Society, the Wisconsin Association for Identification, the Wisconsin Pottery Association and the Milwaukee Antique Bottle Club.
He is survived by his children, Ronald (Rachel) Lauber, John Fredrick Lauber, Maj. Steven G. Lauber, William B. Lauber, and Gary L. (Alice) Lauber, grandchildren, Craig Lauber, John Robert Lauber, Sarah Lauber, Katie Lauber, Emily Lauber and Megan Lauber, his sister Helen Stollfuss, sister-in-law Eleanor Lauber, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lillian in 2008, his daughter Lori Lauber in 2018 and his brother David Lauber.
Visitation Friday, March 13th from 1PM until the 3PM memorial service at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private burial Salem Cemetery in Wales.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 18, 2020