John Freeman Swenson
John Swenson, 59, formerly of Mukwonago, died September 23 at the University of Missouri hospital in Columbia. He is survived by his mother Catherine Sells, sister Linda Swenson, brother Mark Swenson of Columbia, MO; brother-in-law Michael Hradsky of Bloomingdale, IL; and sister-in-law Patricia and nephew Alexander Swenson of Long Island, NY. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur, brother Andrew and sister Nancy Hradsky.
A 1978 graduate of Mukwonago High School, John majored in communications at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and studied photography at Orange Coast College in California.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019