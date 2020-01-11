Services
Mequon - Passed away at home Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the age of 75. Cherished husband of Jay for 44 years. Loving father of Steve (Laura), Jamie, Jason (Samantha).Proud papa of Aiva and Kai. His devoted companion Benjamin. Dear brother of Michael (Carol), Colleen and uncle of Megan, Christopher and Amy. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Memorials appreciated to Froedtert West Bend Cancer Center. Private family services will be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
