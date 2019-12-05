Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
South Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by his loving wife Marion and sons John and James. He is survived by his children; Jeanne (Hank), Judy, Joan, Jeri, Jeff (Renee), Jay, Joel, Joseph, Julie (Kevin), Jerome, Janis (Eric) and Jack (Lisa). Further survived by 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, December 7 from 2 to 4 PM with a service at 4 PM. The family wishes to thank Home Instead, Grace Hospice and Zilber Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2019
