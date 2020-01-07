Resources
John G. Meisser Jr. Notice
West Bend - Passed away peacefully at the age of 91. John enjoyed 29 years of retirement which included many trips abroad with his late wife Virginia. For many years John was a dedicated volunteer at Columbia Hospital and participated in many other social activities. He is survived by his three sons, John III (Mary), Robert (Diane) and James (Jeanene) as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Service and interment will be private. Any memorials should be directed to The Cottages Memory Care Facility at Cedar Ridge Community, 6090 Scenic Dr., West Bend, WI 53095.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
