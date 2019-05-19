|
|
Pike, John G. Went Home to the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Susan Lane Pike. Loving father of "Kitten" Catherine (Robert) Baldridge, "Bunny" Elizabeth Vargarson, John (Chrissy) Pike, Jim (Cynda) Pike and Kyle Kranz. Loving brother of Don Pike. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Howard and sister Marge. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 11AM at GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH; W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019