Zickuhr, Rev. John G. Passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 76 years. He is survived by his wife Karen (Sievert) Zickuhr of 50 years, children Julie (Michael) Uher, David (Amanda) Zickuhr, Sara (Tom) Scardino, Dawn (Christopher), and his grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, July 22 from 9-11am at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls with funeral service to follow at 11 am. A private interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson, WI. Memorials will be directed towards Bethlehem Lutheran Church's music program or the Lutheran Chorale of Milwaukee. To receive this obit text 1852705 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019