Simaras, John George Passed away peacefully on May 16th, at the age of 93. Loving husband of Joyce (nee Maszk), for 57 years. Devoted father of John Jay Simaras, James (Jill) Simaras and Amy Simaras. Proud grandfather of Zander and Zoe Simaras. Brother of Constance Janis. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John proudly served his country in the Air Force during World War II, graduated from Purdue University and led a full life as the patriarch of and dedicated to his family. He will be missed by his many friends that he remained close to over the years and at the race track as an SCCA member since 1995. He enjoyed watching the Mid Atlantic Air Museum restore a P-61 Black Widow Aircraft. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00am Monday, May 20th with a memorial service to follow at St Paul's Lutheran Church at 210 E. Pleasant Street in Oconomowoc, WI. Burial will be held privately. A special thank you to the staff at Seasons Hospice for all of the loving care you provided. Memorials appreciated to St Paul's Lutheran Church or Mid Atlantic Air Museum P-61 restoration.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary