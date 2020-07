Or Copy this URL to Share

John Godfrey Murray



John Godfrey Murray died suddenly on June 28, 2020.



He is survived by his mother, Julie Ruth Godfrey; his brother, Andrew Clark Murray; his aunt and uncle, John and Marilyn Godfrey; and his cousins, Zachary Godfrey, Ethan Godfrey and Luke Godfrey.



Memorial to the Humane Society of Wisconsin.









