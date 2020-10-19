1/1
John Goetzke
John Goetzke

Stanley - John Goetzke, formerly of Pewaukee, heartbreakingly passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 56 years. John was born in Pewaukee on July 30, 1964. He graduated from Pewaukee High School in 1982 and resided in Pewaukee until 3 years ago. John married Connie Lewallen on December 28th, 1987. The couple moved to Stanley to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.

John had a long career in printing at Prime Label. He most recently worked for Masonite in Thorp. John enjoyed his family which includes their 3 dogs Mona, Stanley and Kya and their cat Richard. John had many good friends and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie, his sister JoAnn (David Bayliss) Goetzke of Pewaukee, his two sons Ryan Lewallen of Stanley and his children Sofia, Olivia, Aiden, Addelyn and Andrew and Jonathan Goetzke of Black River Falls. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Braeger, his brother, Jim Goetzke and his son Andrew Goetzke.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 1 PM to 5 PM there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Nettesheim indoor /outdoor Park with an informal service at 2PM and luncheon to follow. N26W27495 Prospect Ave. Pewaukee, WI 53072.

CDC guidelines will be observed with attention to safe physical distancing. Thanks in advance for bringing personal hand sanitizer as well as appropriate face coverings for when physical distancing is not possible.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 28, 2020.
