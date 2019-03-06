|
|
Goodfellow, John Sr. Found peace on Wednesday. February 27, 2019, age 69 years. Beloved husband for 33 years to Claire (nee Vrana). Loving father of John Jr. and Tim (Anna) Goodfellow. Dear grandfather of Charlotte, Nick and Ziggy. Brother of Mark (Mary) and Dale Goodfellow. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12 Noon-2:00 PM.. Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019