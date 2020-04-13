|
John Griffin
Waukesha - Born to eternal life on April 9, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born in Chicago, IL on October 11, 1922. John was the beloved husband of Gladys Griffin for 72 years and loving father of Tom Griffin. Survived by grandsons Joshua (Tricia) and Daniel Wilson and great grandchildren Riley and Brody Wilson. Preceded in death by daughter Gail Griffin. John was a wonderful husband and loving father and retired pharmacist. He loved playing golf and working outside. There will be a private funeral service and memorial mass held at a later date due to the current social distancing laws.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020