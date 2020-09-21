1/
John H. Badzio
John H. Badzio

Opa passed away in his garden watching his squirrels and listening to his birds on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (nee Manske). Hardworking and dedicated father of Karen (Carl) Rinaldi and Heidi (Chris) Stutzki. Loving Opa of Nicholas Rinaldi. Dear brother of Margaret of Dortmund, Germany and Hildegard of Milwaukee, WI. Also loved by nieces, nephews and dear friends, both here and in Germany.

Preceded in death by his parents Gustav and Ottilie and brothers Adolf, Gerhard and Gustav.

John was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was a member of the #264 Carpenter's Union for over 60 years as well as the Klub Der Pommern.

Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. at the Garden of Eternal Life Mausoleum in Brookfield on Thursday, September 24, 2020 11AM-1PM. Funeral Service at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Kulturvereinigung Deutsche Schule.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
