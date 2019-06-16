|
|
Heitkemper, John H. "Jack" Born to Eternal Life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Plotka). Loving father of Diana Van Corbach, Marianne (Chet) Harvey, Kristine James, and Julie (Tony) Rossi. Cherished grandfather of Curt, Mitchel, Ashley, Drew, Gia, Hannah, Rachel, Guy and Graci. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his son John E. "Jack", brother James "Jim" Heitkemper, and sister Kaye (Anthony) Balistreri. Jack was a Menomonee Falls Police Officer and Detective for many years. He also proudly served his country in the US Army. Jack was a proud member of the Retired Police Association, Knights of Columbus, VFW Post #9496 and American Legion Post #382. In his later years he served as a volunteer at Community Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21 at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls from 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name to Community Memorial Cancer Care Center or St. Mary's Church in Menomonee Falls are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019