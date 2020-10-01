John H. Huth



Tucson, AZ - John H. Huth, age 90, passed away at home on September 23rd in Tucson, Arizona after a long illness. He was the son of Edward and Marguerite Huth. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Karyl, children Linda Haycraft, Laura (Joseph) Clover, Thomas (Linda) and presumably John, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and sister, Marguerite. John was preceded in death by his brother, Edward, and sister, Joan (Robert) Gartside.



John grew up in Milwaukee and attended Milwaukee University School and, subsequently, Northwestern University where he earned a business degree. After college, he married Karyl and served in the army as a second lieutenant in the Korean War. After the war, he worked at AC Spark Plug followed by Manpower. However, in 1968 John changed careers and became co-owner of Siekert & Baum, an office supply company in the Milwaukee area. He worked tirelessly to grow the business into a very successful enterprise with additional stores in other Wisconsin cities. He eventually became sole owner and sold the business in 1995. John was respected and loved by everyone who worked with him and made work an enjoyable team effort. The Siekert & Baum "family of friends" was John's pride and joy.



When not working, John could usually be found at a golf course. For forty years, he was a member of Blue Mound Country Club in Wauwatosa where he played and kept a detailed log of thousands of rounds of golf. John also lived in Tucson and belonged to Ventana Canyon Golf Club where he could easily be spotted in his cheesehead-crowned golf cart.



John was a true family man, extremely generous, unselfish and unassuming. He had a quick wit, and made others feel good about themselves. He loved a good argument, Beefeater Gibsons, kringle, dining out, reading three books per week and doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku. In addition, he was a season ticket holder and die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. John was a unique individual who will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched.



Burial service will be private.









