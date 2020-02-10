|
John H. Schlintz
Franklin - John H. Schlintz
Franklin - 10-26-1927 - 1-31-2020. 92 years young. After enduring 6 months of hospital and rehab stays the past year, Dad passed peacefully at home to join the love of his life, Margie, to dance with the angels. They were married for 65 years. Preceded in death by his mother, R. Schlintz (nee Zeitler), father, J.H. Schlintz, steppop, J. Hauk and brother, David Schlintz. He will be so dearly missed by his two daughters, Carol (Roger Longren) Schlintz and Barbara "Barbie" Schlintz, his 3 grandkids, Shane (Susie) VonAllmen, Nicole (Andy) VonAllmen Shokatz and Tamara (Ryan Miller) VonAllmen, 5 great-grandkids, Tyler, Aiden, Sophia, Max and Della, 2 nephews, Robert (Donna) Fredrick and Mark (Ann) Fredrick, 2 nieces, Lori (Ron) Fredrick Vorndran and Debbie (Keith) Konitz, and by his best furbud Bella, whom he loved so much.
Dad graduated from Pius High, enlisted in the Army, then went on to graduate from Marquette University as a Civil Engineer. After graduating he was employed at Allis Chalmers and then went on to work for MMSD (Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District) as their Operations Manager.
He always said his Best Move was "Down the Sewer" and loved to tell people "It may be s*#t to you, but it's bread and butter to me!". Dad was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the City of Franklin. He was active in his church and city, volunteering his time to so many committee's. And Hoo-Boy! Did he love golf! And Family! And friends and neighbors! And everything! And Hoo-Boy - That camera!
A special thank you to Deacon Chuck Schneider, Ron and LaRose Schneider, Dennis and Vicki Witt, and the team from Allay Hospice (April & Janelle) for all their love and support through out the last months Dad was at Home. God Bless All.
Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin, on Saturday, February 22 from 10 - 11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Burial at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020