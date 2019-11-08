|
|
John H. Utzat "Jackie"
Bay View - Born To Eternal Life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 82. Dear brother of Gloria Piper, the late Sharon (the late William) Nemeth. Loving uncle of Jeffery (Denise) Skonecki, Deanne (Eddie Sr.) Dahlberg, Timothy Skonecki, Lisa (Thomas) Anderson, Jonathan and James Piper, Michael (Angela) Nemeth. Dear step-father of Louise Parve (Mark Gradian). Life long friend of Lyle Sieben. Further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his life long companion Donna Laufenberg.
John was a life long member of the Bay View Historical Society. He was the founder of the Bay View Centennial Walking Tours. John also published many articles in the Southside Urban News (SUN) and was the co-author of the Southside in the Sun book. John was an avid fan of old steam locomotives.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on WEDNESDAY, November 13, 2019 from 4-7PM. Prayer Service at 7PM. Interment services 10:30AM from the Funeral Home to St. Adalbert Cemetery. (Please meet at the Funeral Home by 10AM for the procession to the cemetery)
