John "Honest John" Haita
Hales Corners - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 25, 2019. Age 85. Cherished husband of Mary (nee Krikorian), for 61 years. Loving father of Yerchanik "Happy" (Daniel) Bartes, Vartwee "Tania" Venhaus, Avedis "Butch" (Linda) Haita, and John (Carla) Haita Jr. Grandfather of Matthew, Jacob, Joshua, Amanda, Brielle, Nadalia, and Nino. Great-grandfather of Grace, Nora, Logan (angel in Heaven), Wyatt, and Evan. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4-6:45PM. Prayer service 7PM. Additional visitation at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ARMENIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 7825 W. Layton Ave., on Saturday, 9:30-10AM. Funeral service at 10AM. Burial at Good Hope Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Clement J. Zablocki VAMC.
John proudly served as a sergeant in the 1st Marine Division, 1st Tank Battalion, Charlie Company, during the Korean War. He was the proud owner and operator of John Spur/John 66 Service for 45 years along with his wife, Mary, in Hales Corners. John instilled a strong work ethic with many of his employees throughout the years. He was a classic car enthusiast and collector. John followed in his father's footsteps, by being a lifelong member in the Armenian church. He loved his family deeply and took pride in providing for them. John was well respected and involved in the Hales Corners community. He will be dearly missed by all.
