John Harrison
Jackson - age 94 of Jackson. October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Manthey). Dear father of Annette (Wayne) DuBois and John (Anita). Further survived by 2 grandsons Wesley (Wendy) DuBois and Joseph; 2 great-grandsons Xavier and Isiah DuBois; other relatives and friends. Inurnment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. On-line guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.