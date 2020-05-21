John Havey
Oak Creek - Was born to eternal life at the age of 75 on May 17th,2020. Beloved father to Sean, Billie Harrington, Molly and Travis. Proud Grandpa to 9 grandchildren, loving brother to Patty, Kathy, Lisa, Deborah, Mary, Mark and Brian. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents John & Elizabeth Havey. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.